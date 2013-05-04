May 4 Bayer Leverkusen made sure of a top-three Bundesliga finish and a place in next season's Champions League group stage with a 2-0 win at Nuremberg on Saturday.

Werder Bremen's troubles continued as they squandered a two-goal lead in the last five minutes and were held 2-2 at home by Hoffenheim in a relegation battle.

Aaron Hunt converted a penalty awarded after only 25 seconds and Kevin de Bruyne made it 2-0 in less than half an hour for 14th-placed Bremen, only for two late goals from Sven Schipplock to stun the home crowd.

Greuther Fuerth, already relegated, won 2-0 at VfB Stuttgart. Hanover 96 and Mainz 05 drew 2-2 and fifth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt beat Fortuna Duesseldorf 3-1.

Champions Bayern Munich were at home to second-placed Borussia Dortmund in the evening match, only three weeks before they meet in the Champions League final at Wembley.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ed Osmond) (Reporting by Brian Homewood)