Sept 15 Nuremberg forward Adam Hlousek scored on his return after an 18-month injury absence in his team's 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Eintracht Braunschweig on Sunday.

Both teams remained winless although promoted Eintracht, back in the Bundesliga after a 28-year absence, picked up their first point of the campaign when Omar Elabdellaoui equalised in the second half.

Czech forward Hlousek joined Nuremberg from Slavia Prague in January 2012 but made only a handful of appearances before suffering a serious injury the following March. The 24-year-old then missed the whole of last season after suffering complications during his recovery.

Braunschweig had the better of the opening exchanges but Nuremberg went ahead when Timothy Chandler charged down the right and crossed to the far post where Hlousek outpaced his marker to score from close range.

Daniel Ginczek missed a chance to put Nuremberg further ahead early in the second half and Braunschweig got a deserved equaliser when Karim Bellarabi set up Elabdellaoui who rifled home a shot from the edge of the area.

Eintracht remained bottom while Nuremberg are 16th with three points.

Hoffenheim, who narrowly escaped relegation last season, beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 in Sunday's other game to go seventh with eight points.

Borussia Dortmund lead with a maximum 15 points, followed by champions Bayern Munich (13) and Bayer Leverkusen (12). (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John Mehaffey)