Oct 18 Bayer Leverkusen went top of the Bundesliga in extraordinary circumstances on Friday, winning 2-1 at Hoffenheim after being awarded a goal when Stefan Kiessling's header clearly went into the side-netting.

Sidney Sam put Leverkusen ahead in the first half and the controversy erupted following a corner in the 70th minute when Kiessling nodded Gonzalo Castro's corner into the side of the goal.

The ball then went into the net, seemingly through a hole, and the goal was given.

Leverkusen have 22 points from nine games, two ahead of Bayern Munich who play on Saturday. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Jimenez)