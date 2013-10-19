Oct 19 Title-holders Bayern Munich scored four second-half goals as they came from behind to beat Mainz 05 4-1 on Saturday and regain top place in the Bundesliga.

An early penalty from Marco Reus gave Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 win over Hanover 96 while Roman Neustaedter scored in stoppage time as Schalke 04 came from behind to win 3-2 at Eintracht Braunschweig.

Josip Drmic scored late in the game to give winless Nuremberg a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt. Freiburg were also still looking for their first win after a goalless draw at Werder Bremen.

Thomas Mueller scored twice while Arjen Robben and Mario Mandzukic shared the other goals as Bayern went top with 23 points from nine games, one ahead of Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen. (Reporting By Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Clare Fallon)