Feb 20 The mid-season slump has become almost a tradition at VfB Stuttgart in the last few seasons but this year is worse than ever and has sent the five-time German champions into the heart of the relegation battle.

A run of six consecutive league defeats, including successive 4-1 reverses against Augsburg and Hoffenheim in their last two games, have left Stuttgart a worrying 15th in the Bundesliga, one point and one place above Freiburg who are in the relegation playoff spot.

They host eighth-placed Hertha Berlin on Saturday (1430 GMT), badly needing a win to reverse the trend.

"We're in a dangerous situation and the 4-1 defeats against Augsburg and Hoffenheim were alarming," sporting director Fred Bobic said.

It was all so much brighter earlier in the season after Thomas Schneider was brought in to replace Bruno Labbadia, fired after they lost their first three games of the season.

Schneider kicked off with a 6-2 win over Hoffenheim and enjoyed a seven-match unbeaten run as his side climbed to a dizzying sixth in the table.

Even going into the winter break, they were still in tenth place but it has been all downhill from there in what has become a familiar story for Stuttgart's fans.

Stuttgart, who won their last Bundesliga title in 2007, suffered a run of five successive defeats at exactly the same stage last season although they went on to reach the German Cup final and put up a brave fight before losing 3-2 to Bayern Munich.

The season before that, they endured a seven-match winless run either side of the winter break, although they recovered to claim a place in the Europa League.

Most of the 2010-11 season was spent in the relegation zone before a late flourish saw them finish eleventh.

"That was different because we went to our winter training camp with a different perspective," said Bobic. "Now, we are sliding down slowly from above and that is more dangerous."

Bobic said the club still had full confidence in Schneider, a former Stuttgart player who was promoted from the youth team for his first senior coaching job.

"The coach is not under discussion. We must not imitate other people's way of doing things," said Bobic.

The only consolation for Stuttgart is that Hamburg, another big German club, are in an even worse situation, having lost their last six league matches.

Mirko Slomka, Hamburg's third coach of the season after replacing Bert van Marwijk, will be thrown in the deep end when he takes charge of his first game against a resurgent Borussia Dortmund on Saturday (1430).

Dortmund, last season's runners-up, have won their last two games 5-1 and 4-0 and also reached the German Cup semi-finals.

Hamburg, the only ever-present club in the Bundesliga's 51-year history, are 17th in the 18-team table, two behind 16th placed Freiburg and three adrift of Stuttgart.

Freiburg, meanwhile, host an Augsburg side who are ninth and enjoying their best-ever Bundesliga season.

At the top, runaway leaders Bayern Munich, who have an almost unassailable 16-points lead, visit Hanover 96 on Sunday (1630) looking for their 14th successive league win.

Second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who are fading fast and were hammered 4-0 at home by Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday, visit VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday (1730). (Writing by Brian Homewood in Milan; editing by Sudipto Ganguly) )