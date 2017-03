Feb 22 Hamburg SV gave new coach Mirko Slomka a memorable debut as they ended a seven-match losing streak in the Bundesliga by beating Borussia Dortmund 3-0 on Saturday.

Hakan Calhanoglu capped the day by scoring with an astonishing 40-metre free kick as Hamburg, the only ever-present team in the 51-year history of the league, moved out of the relegation zone.

Nuremberg, playing for almost an hour with 10 men after Per Nilsson was sent off, came from behind to beat bottom club Eintracht Braunschweig 2-1 in a game of three missed penalties while Augsburg grabbed three late goals to win 4-2 at relegation-threatened Freiburg.

VfB Stuttgart's misery continued when they were beaten 2-1 at home by Hertha Berlin, their seventh league defeat in a row, although they stayed ahead of Hamburg on goal difference. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Jimenez)