March 1 Both goalkeepers scored own goals in bizarre 1-1 draw between bottom club Eintracht Braunschweig and Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Braunschweig goalkeeper Daniel Davari diverted a Gladbach corner into the goal with his knee in the first half and opposite number Marc-Andre ter Stegen failed to control a back pass and knocked it into the net shortly after the break.

Werder Bremen eased their relegation fears and left arch-rivals Hamburg SV in deep trouble after a 1-0 win in the 100th Bundesliga meeting between the old rivals and northern Germany's two biggest clubs.

Borussia Dortmund moved into second place with a 3-0 win over Nuremberg, with Robert Lewandowski among the scorers, and overtook Bayer Leverkusen who lost 1-0 at home to Mainz 05. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Rex Gowar) )