March 2 VfB Stuttgart slumped to an eighth consecutive Bundesliga defeat after missing an open goal and then conceding two late goals in a dramatic 2-1 defeat at fellow strugglers Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Martin Harnik gave the five-times German champions the lead after 31 minutes and Alexandru Maxim appeared poised to wrap up the points when he was presented with a gilt-edged chance with 12 minutes left.

Arthur Boka found Maxim in an unmarked position with goalkeeper Kevin Trapp stranded but incredibly the Romanian missed the target from seven metres.

Stuttgart paid the penalty two minutes later when goalkeeper Sven Ulreich's clearance was picked up by Eintracht and Jan Rosenthal was sent clean through on goal to score the equaliser.

Stuttgart's misery was complete nine minutes later when Alexander Meier swept home Johannes Flum's pass to score the winner.

There was also drama just before Maxim's miss when Eintracht were initially awarded a penalty but the referee changed his mind after consulting the linesman.

"We are not backing our coach (Thomas Schneider) with our performances," Harnik told Sky. "We hope he stays. We're in the same boat."

Stuttgart are 15th with 19 points, ahead of Hamburg SV and Freiburg on goal difference. Eintracht climbed to 12th with 25 points.

Earlier, swashbuckling Hoffenheim were involved in yet another high-scoring Bundesliga match as they thrashed VfL Wolfsburg 6-2 with three of their goals coming in a six-minute spell before halftime.

Hoffenheim's 23 games have produced exactly 100 goals and the mid-table side have the league's third-best attack, with 52 goals scored, and second-worst defence with 48 conceded.

Previous results have included four 2-2 draws, two 3-3 draws and a 4-4 draw, plus a 6-2 defeat and 5-1 win.

Roberto Firmino began the entertainment in the fourth minute when he diverted Anthony Modeste's cross into the net to put Hoffenheim ahead, although Bas Dost headed the fifth-placed visitors level after 15 minutes.

Niklas Suele headed Hoffenheim back in front in the 37th minute before Frenchman Modeste scored twice in quick succession to make it 4-1 at halftime.

There were some brief jitters for the home fans when Ivan Perisic turned in Kevin de Bruyne's cross to pull one back for the Wolves in the 76th minute.

But Sejad Salihovic added a fifth with a penalty in the 82nd minute and then set up the sixth for Sven Schipplock four minutes later.

Hoffenheim coach Markus Gisdol was still not satisfied with his team's performance. "In my opinion we still eased off too much. I would have liked my team to stay aggressive," he told Sky. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Toby Davis)