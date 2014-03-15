March 15 Huub Stevens was denied a winning start as VfB Stuttgart's third coach of the season when his relegation-threatened side conceded a late goal in a 1-1 Bundesliga draw at Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Georg Niedermeier gave Stuttgart a second-half lead before Aaron Hunt's 79th-minute free kick pegged them back and extended their winless run to 10 games. Martin Harnik also missed a penalty for the visitors.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund suffered a surprise 2-1 home defeat by Borussia Moenchengladbach and Hoffenheim were involved in a goal-packed game as they lost 4-2 at home to Mainz 05 after leading 2-0.

Stuttgart are 15th with 21 points, one ahead of Hamburg SV who host Nuremberg on Sunday and are in the relegation playoff spot.

Bayern Munich (68 points) are at home to fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen in Saturday's evening game with a chance to extend their lead to 23 points. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Jimenez)