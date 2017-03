May 10 Hamburg SV, the Bundesliga's only ever-present club, escaped direct relegation by the skin of their teeth on Saturday after a 3-2 defeat at Mainz 05 sent them into a two-leg playoff against a team from the second division.

Nuremberg and Eintracht Braunschweig, who started the day below them, were relegated after losing 4-1 at Schalke 04 and 3-1 at Hoffenheim respectively.

Schalke 04's win clinched third place and a sent them straight into the Champions League group stage next season, while Bayer Leverkusen finished fourth with a 2-1 win over Werder Bremen to qualify for the playoff round.

Robert Lewandowski, playing his last Bundesliga game for second-placed Borussia Dortmund before moving to Bayern Munich next season, scored twice in a 4-0 win at Hertha Berlin. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Justin Palmer)