BERLIN Aug 29 Germany midfielder Marco Reus scored one goal and set up another in three minutes as Borussia Dortmund survived a late comeback to beat Augsburg 3-2 on Friday and bounce back from an opening Bundesliga defeat last week.

Reus, who was unlucky to miss Germany's World Cup-winning campaign after being injured in their final warm-up game, showed he was back at his best on the day he was recalled to the Germany squad for international matches next month.

The 25-year-old drilled the ball home after a fine one-two with Kevin Grosskreutz in the 11th minute and curled a corner into the box for Sokratis Papastathopoulos to head in four minutes later.

Dortmund substitute Adrian Ramos notched his first league goal for his new club, tapping in from close range 12 minutes from time before the hosts struck twice late in the game.

Despite a string of absences including captain Mats Hummels and Marcel Schmelzer, Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp saw keeper Roman Weidenfeller, one of their World Cup winners, play his first game of the season and deny the hosts a goal late in the first half.

Colombian Ramos, who along with fellow striker and new signing Ciro Immobile started on the bench, struck five minutes after coming by pouncing from close range after Augsburg keeper Marwin Hitz had cleared a shot as Dortmund looked to be cruising to an easy win.

But Augsburg, whose club president has warned in a letter to fans of a difficult season ahead, pulled a goal back through Raul Bobadilla in the 82nd before Tim Matavz's 90th minute glancing header set up a nervous finale.

Champions Bayern Munich visit Schalke 04 in the late game on Saturday (1630 GMT) while fellow Champions League team Bayer Leverkusen host Hertha Berlin (1330).