BERLIN Aug 31 Ambitious Borussia Moenchengladbach looked tired from their midweek demolition of Sarajevo in the Europa League and were lucky to escape with a 0-0 draw at Freiburg on a goalless Sunday in the Bundesliga.

Gladbach beat Sarajevo 7-0 to advance to the group stage this week but were a shadow of their attacking selves against Freiburg, who missed a penalty.

Striker Branimir Hrgota, who scored a hat-trick against the Bosnians, was taken off midway through the second half.

Freiburg, better in the first half, could have scored but instead Admir Mehmedi thundered his 62nd minute spot kick wildly over the bar.

The result was Gladbach's second draw in two games since the league start last week.

In the day's only other game, Hanover 96 failed to replicate their scintillating form of last week - when they beat Schalke 04 - and drew 0-0 at Mainz 05 to climb to four points from two games.

Bayern Munich dropped their first points in a 1-1 draw at Schalke 04 on Saturday with Borussia Dortmund beating Augsburg 3-2 and fellow Champions League club Bayer Leverkusen staying top on six points with a 4-2 win over Hertha Berlin. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)