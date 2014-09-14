BERLIN, Sept 14 New-look Hamburg SV slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Hanover 96 on Sunday for a second loss in three games as they still seek a first goal of the season.

Hamburg, who needed a relegation playoff to stay up last season, made seven changes from their previous league game with new transfers Lewis Holtby, Nicolai Mueller and Julian Green in the starting lineup.

Reserve keeper Jaroslav Drobny got the nod ahead of first choice Rene Adler but he could do nothing as Hanover struck twice early on with the Hamburg defence looking on.

Leon Andreasen rose high to power a header into the net in the 13th minute and 11 minutes later Artur Sobiech scrambled the ball over the line after Drobny had initially cleared.

Apart from some brief moments of attacking football and a big miss by Artjoms Rudnevs, Hamburg had little to offer.

The only team to have played in the Bundesliga every season since its creation in 1963, Hamburg are now bottom of the table with one point from three games and with pressure on coach Mirko Slomka mounting.

Bayern Munich have seven points following Saturday's 2-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart, along with Bayer Leverkusen, who drew 3-3 against Werder Bremen, and Hanover.

Borussia Dortmund beat Freiburg 3-1 on Saturday to climb up to six after three games. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Martyn Herman)