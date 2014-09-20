BERLIN, Sept 20 Paderborn midfielder Moritz Stoppelkamp scored an extraordinary goal from deep inside his own half in Paderborn's 2-0 win over Hanover 96 on Saturday.

Hanover, trailing 1-0, won a free kick in the Paderborn half deep into stoppage time and their goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler went up to join the attack.

But the ball fell to Stoppelkamp on the edge of his own area and he chested it down and thumped it down the pitch into the unguarded goal.

Schalke 04 drew 2-2 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt despite playing the last 20 minutes with nine men after Kevin-Prince Boateng and goalscorer Julian Draxler were sent off, while the visitors had Slobodan Medojevic dismissed in the 85th minute.

Troubled Hamburg SV, playing their first match under new coach Josef Zinnbauer, held champions Bayern Munich to a goalless draw at home in a bad-tempered game while Augsburg beat Werder Bremen 4-2 and Hoffenheim won 2-0 at VfB Stuttgart. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Toby Davis)