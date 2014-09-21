BERLIN, Sept 21 VfL Wolfsburg full back Ricardo Rodriguez scored twice and set up another goal as they beat 10-man Bayer Leverkusen 4-1 on Sunday to end their opponents' unbeaten run this season.

Leverkusen, who also lost their Champions League group opener at Monaco in midweek, suffered a nightmare start with Giulio Donati sent off for bringing down Junior Malanda in the box after eight minutes.

The 22-year-old pony-tailed Rodriguez sent Bernd Leno the wrong way from the spot and Kevin De Bruyne came close to doubling their lead when he hit the post in the 22th minute with Leverksuen's defence in complete disarray.

Forward Josip Drmic did well to control the ball following a deep cross from Leno and slot in against the run of play as Leverkusen temporarily equalised.

Wolfsburg's superiority and pressure against an error-prone opponent, however, quickly paid off with Rodriguez chipping a cross at the far post and Portuguese Vieirinha charging forward to head in on the stroke of halftime.

The Swiss international kept his best goal for last and in the 63rd minute drilled in a dazzling left-footed volley from a De Bruyne corner kick that left Leno frozen to the spot.

Substitute Aaron Hunt completed the rout with a low drive nine minutes from time as they bounced back from their 4-1 demolition by Everton in the Europa League during the week.

Promoted Paderborn are surprisingly top of the table on eight points following their 2-0 win over Hanover 96 on Saturday.

Champions Bayern Munich, who were held to a goalless draw at Hamburg SV on Saturday, also have eight. Borussia Dortmund are on six after slumping to a 2-0 loss at Mainz 05. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)