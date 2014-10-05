BERLIN Oct 5 Borussia Moenchengladbach lost ground on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich after they were held 1-1 at home by Mainz 05 as both sides remained unbeaten on Sunday.

Max Kruse fired Gladbach ahead in the 15th minute with a clinical finish after Fabian Johnson found him near the penalty spot following a neat move down the left.

Mainz equalised against the run of play when Julian Korb was ruled to have handled the ball inside the box and Jonas Hofmann sent Gladbach keeper Yann Sommer the wrong way from the spot just after the half hour.

Gladbach continued to enjoy more possession in the second half but struggled to create chances.

The draw left Gladbach with 13 points from seven games, four behind Bayern who thrashed Hanover 96 4-0 at home on Saturday. The Foals also dropped one place to third below Hoffenheim on goal difference, while Mainz are sixth with 11 points.

An impressive goal by Brazilian defender Naldo gave VfL Wolfsburg a 1-0 home win over Augsburg in Sunday's other game between two midtable sides.

The 32-year-old dispossessed an opponent, burst through the midfield, exchanged passes with Sebastian Jung and finished in style with a fine effort into the far corner. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne)