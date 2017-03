BERLIN Oct 25 Borussia Dortmund slumped to their fourth successive Bundesliga defeat when they lost 1-0 at home to fellow strugglers Hanover 96 on Saturday thanks to a Hiroshi Kiyotake free kick.

Dortmund dominated the game but found Hanover goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler in outstanding form, as they slumped to 15th in the 18-team table with just seven points.

In complete contrast to the scrappy game in Dortmund, VfB Stuttgart squandered a 3-1 lead before bouncing back to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-4 in a thriller to give coach Armin Veh a winning return to the Waldstadion.

Surprise package Hoffenheim stayed unbeaten and moved up to second when Kevin Volland's second-half goal gave them a 1-0 win over promoted Paderborn while Hertha Berlin piled on the misery for Hamburg SV with a 3-0 win. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Toby Davis)