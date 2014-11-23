BERLIN Nov 23 Former champions Hamburg SV scored two late goals to beat rivals Werder Bremen 2-0 in the 101st northern derby on Sunday and lift themselves out of the Bundesliga relegation spots.

Substitute Artjoms Rudnevs made the most of a misunderstanding in the Werder defence in the 83rd minute to slot in from close range after a long throw-in.

Tolgay Arslan slotted in off the post with the goal awarded to keeper Raphael Wolf who tried to keep it out as Hamburg climbed to 15th place on 12 points. Werder dropped to 17th, two behind.

Hamburg had their keeper Jaroslav Drobny to thank for keeping them in the game, twice denying Bremen with sensational saves.

The 35-year-old blocked Zlatko Junuzovic' free kick and tipped Santiago Garcia's header wide in the second half when Werder had the better chances.

Bremen were left with 10 players at the end with captain Clemens Fritz dismissed following a second booking.

Bayern Munich extended their gap at the top to seven points with a 4-0 win over Hoffenheim on Saturday with second-placed VfL Wolfsburg losing 3-2 at Schalke 04. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)