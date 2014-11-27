BERLIN Nov 27 Three former Bundesliga champions are hoping a change in coach can lift them out of the relegation dogfight with VfB Stuttgart the latest to replace their manager as they seek to stop their freefall.

Stuttgart, who won the title in 2007, are bottom of the standings and will take on Freiburg with Huub Stevens back in charge after helping them avoid relegation last season.

Stevens replaced Armin Veh this week with the Dutchman under pressure to deliver immediately and club officials saying staying up is the number one target for one of the original Bundesliga clubs who played in the first season in 1963.

Werder Bremen, champions in 2004, have also had a change in leadership with Viktor Skripnik replacing Robin Dutt.

The Ukrainian has managed to lift them off the foot of the table with two wins but they are still only a point ahead of Stuttgart in 17th position.

Werder will be without top scorer Franco Di Santo, who has a knee injury, when they take on in-form promoted Paderborn.

Captain Clemens Fritz will also be missing due to suspension following his dismissal in last week's northern derby defeat by Hamburg SV.

Hamburg, former European champions, have also had a change at the helm with Joe Zinnbauer coming in for the sacked Mirko Slomka.

Despite pumping more than 20 million euros ($24.9 million) into transfers, Hamburg have only recently shown signs of life, climbing two points above Werder into 15th place.

They have arguably the toughest match against Augsburg, who have quietly climbed up the table and now sit in sixth spot having won three of their last four games with supreme efficiency.

Borussia Dortmund, champions in 2011 and 2012, are the only one of the four former Bundesliga winners occupying the last four positions who have yet to change their coach.

But they are equally under pressure, having lost seven of their 12 games and with Eintracht Frankfurt awaiting on Sunday.

Leaders Bayern Munich, seven points clear on 30, travel to Hertha Berlin while fellow Champions League club Schalke 04 will be looking to bounce back from their 5-0 midweek demolition by Chelsea when they host Mainz 05.

Bayer Leverkusen, fourth on 20 points alongside third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach, take on Cologne in the Rhine derby. (Editing by Ed Osmond)