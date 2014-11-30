BERLIN Nov 30 VfL Wolfsburg outmuscled direct rivals Borussia Moenchengladbach 1-0 on Sunday to go three points clear in second place in the Bundesliga and keep leaders Bayern Munich in sight.

Robin Knoche scored in the 12th minute, after Gladbach failed to clear a corner, to secure Wolfsburg's seventh win in the last eight league games that moved them to 26 points, seven behind Bayern, who edged past Hertha Berlin 1-0 on Saturday.

Gladbach had a lot of possession but the hosts were far more dangerous, repeatedly catching the visitors off guard with quick breaks.

Belgium international Kevin De Bruyne squandered his share of opportunities, including an attempted chip in the 84th minute.

Gladbach, who had a golden chance to level in stoppage time from a goalmouth scramble, dropped to fifth on 20 points after their third straight loss following a good start to the season.

Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund will attempt to move off the bottom of the table when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt later on Sunday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)