BERLIN Dec 6 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored a hat-trick to give Schalke 04 a 4-0 win at VfB Stuttgart as the Bundesliga's bottom club continued their dismal home run on Saturday.

Stuttgart never recovered after the German-born Cameroon forward got in front of a dozing defence to flick Tranquillo Barnetta's free kick into the net after only 53 seconds.

Stuttgart, who had given new coach Huub Stevens a winning start in Freiburg last week, collapsed dramatically as Max Meyer scored from close range and Choupo-Moting rose unmarked to head Schalke into a 3-0 lead after only 21 minutes.

Fifth-placed Schalke, themselves beaten 5-0 at home by Chelsea in the Champions League 10 days ago, added a fourth with another Choupo-Moting header just after the hour.

Stuttgart's fans watched in silence and not even their mascot, Fritzle the crocodile, could muster any energy as he watched his side lose their fifth home game out of seven this season.

"They scored their first goal far too easily and our whole game plan went down the drain," said Stuttgart goalkeeper Sven Ulreich. "A relegation battle is no fun at all."

VfL Wolfsburg stayed second by winning 3-1 at Hanover 96 and Augsburg continued their impressive season by coming from behind to win 2-1 at Cologne. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Toby Davis)