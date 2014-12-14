BERLIN Dec 14 Bayern Munich ended the weekend nine points clear of the field in the Bundesliga on Sunday after second-placed VfL Wolfsburg were held 1-1 at home by promoted Paderborn.

Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Moenchengladbach, third and fourth respectively, also played out a 1-1 draw as they lost further ground on the rampant Bavarians.

Paderborn defender Rafa Lopez put through his own goal in the 17th minute to give Wolfsburg the lead but Alban Meha levelled with a penalty for the visitors who were then rescued by some superb goalkeeping from Lukas Kruse.

Bayern, who have won 12 and drawn three games of their 15 games, lead with 39 points with Wolfsburg on 30 followed by Leverkusen, Gladbach and Augsburg on 24.

