BERLIN, Dec 16 Arjen Robben grabbed his 100th goal for the club as undefeated Bayern Munich outclassed Freiburg 2-0 on Tuesday to extend their lead at the top of the table to 12 points and create a Bundesliga defensive record.

Despite losing Xabi Alonso, Mehdi Benatia and Robert Lewandowski to injury during the match, Bayern claimed an 11th win in 12 league outings and their powerful back line prevented Freiburg producing an effort on goal for the opening 75 minutes.

The Bavarians have let in just three goals in 16 league matches this season, a new record that improves on VfB Stuttgart's mark from season 2003-04.

"We did really well today," Robben told reporters. "We worked hard for our chances and could have scored one or two more goals."

It was one-way traffic from the start as Bayern, in their last home game before the start of the winter break next week, had a staggering 80 percent possession of the ball and Freiburg keeper Roman Buerki had to be at his best to keep the scoreline respectable.

The Swiss, who has been in good form in his first Bundesliga season, pulled off a spectacular save to thwart a Mario Goetze effort from seven metres.

Buerki denied Bayern several more times but could do nothing to stop them going in front when Franck Ribery nodded on an Alonso cross for Robben and the Dutchman scored with a diving header in the 41st minute.

Thomas Mueller almost made it 2-0 before the break when he hit the post.

The Germany forward made amends three minutes after the restart, heading in after a Juan Bernat shot came back off the bar.

Spaniard Bernat forced another brilliant save from Buerki as Bayern carved out a plethora of chances and had a season-best 31 shots on goal.

Elsewhere, Stuttgart beat fellow strugglers Hamburg SV 1-0 to climb off the foot of the table.

Florian Klein grabbed the only goal in the first half to lift his side to 15th place on 16 points.

Eighth-placed Hanover 96 notched their first victory in five games as they beat Augsburg 2-0 with goals from Salif Sane and Joselu (penalty).

Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund take on second-placed VfL Wolfsburg on Wednesday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)