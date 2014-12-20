* Dortmund beaten 2-1

* Wolfsburg outfox Cologne (Updates with more quotes, Wolfsburg win)

By Karolos Grohmann

BERLIN, Dec 20 Borussia Dortmund continued their spectacular implosion this season, losing 2-1 at struggling Werder Bremen on Saturday, their 10th defeat in 17 league games sending them into the winter break in 17th place and a point off the bottom.

At the other end of the table, VfL Wolfsburg edged past Cologne 2-1 to tighten their hold on second place with defender Naldo heading in the winner.

Talented teenager Davie Selke scored Bremen's first goal in the third minute and last season's Bundesliga runners-up never recovered, Dortmund's leaking defence and lack of attacking ideas proving costly.

Bremen hit them on the break with Selke charging down the right wing past two Dortmund players to deliver a cross for Fin Bartels to make it 2-0 on the hour.

Mats Hummels's diving header in the 69th gave the visitors hope and Shinji Kagawa should have done better when he fired over the bar from 11 metres as Dortmund pressed for an equaliser.

The result left Dortmund, champions in 2011 and 2012, on 15 points, two behind VfB Stuttgart and Bremen, who are in the relegation playoff spot. Freiburg, last on 14, could send Dortmund bottom if they beat Hanover on Sunday.

"Any criticism that will be unloaded on us now is completely justified," Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp, who led them to the 2013 Champions League final, told reporters.

"It was a reflection of our season so far. We did not do it well in the first half. The good news today is that the year is over," he said.

Klopp, whose team face Juventus in the Champions League round of 16 in February, pledged to bounce back when the Bundesliga resumes in January.

"That we stand here like complete idiots serves us right. We now have three weeks of preparations ahead of us which we will use intensively to come back a different team and hit back."

Wolfsburg's Naldo, who had also scored a late equaliser in their midweek 2-2 draw against Dortmund, headed in his fifth goal of the campaign in the 78th minute to complete a comeback for the hosts that lifted them to 34 points.

Wolfsburg, champions in 2009, are six ahead of third-placed Champions League club Bayer Leverkusen, who needed an 83rd-minute equaliser from Germany international Karim Bellarabi to rescue a 1-1 draw at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Borussia Moenchengladbach dropped to fourth, a point behind, after losing 2-1 at in-form Augsburg, who joined them on 27 points.

Leaders Bayern Munich ended the year with a 2-1 victory at Mainz 05 on Friday thanks to a 90th-minute Arjen Robben goal. They lead Wolfsburg by 11 points. (Editing by Ed Osmond)