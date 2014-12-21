BERLIN Dec 21 Spanish forward Joselu struck deep into stoppage time as Hanover 96 rallied from two goals down to draw 2-2 at bottom club Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Mike Frantz put the home side ahead on the stroke of halftime, drilling the ball in following a cut-back by Christian Guenter, and they also hit the woodwork twice in the second half.

Freiburg finally went 2-0 up when Marc-Oliver Kempf headed in a corner in the 81st minute, the 19-year-old's second goal of the season.

Leonardo Bittencourt tapped the ball in at the far post for Hanover two minutes later to set up a nervous finale and the 24-year-old Joselu pounced on a bad clearance by keeper Roman Buerki to break Freiburg hearts three minutes into stoppage time.

Freiburg are level on 15 points with last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund who lost 2-1 at Werder Bremen on Saturday.

U.S. international Jonathan Brooks scored an own goal and gave away a penalty as sixth from bottom Hertha Berlin slumped to a 5-0 home defeat by Hoffenheim in Sunday's other fixture.

Sejad Salihovic converted two spot kicks for Hoffenheim who are seventh.

Leaders Bayern Munich, who triumphed 2-1 at Mainz on Friday, are 11 points clear of second-placed VfL Wolfsburg. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)