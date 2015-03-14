UPDATE 1-Soccer-Yu header boosts China's slim World Cup hopes
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
BERLIN, March 14 Runaway Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich showed no signs of letting up as they brushed aside Werder Bremen 4-0 in a bad-tempered match on Saturday.
Thomas Mueller and David Alaba, with a chipped free kick, gave the visitors a 2-0 halftime lead and Robert Lewandowski added two more goals in the final quarter of an hour after Werder had threatened a fightback.
Bayern are 14 points clear of VfL Wolfsburg who host Freiburg on Sunday (1430 GMT)
Joel Matip scored a last-minute equaliser as visiting Schalke 04 twice came from behind to hold Hertha Berlin to a 2-2 draw while Anis Ben-Hatira was booked for putting on a spider man mask as he celebrated the opening goal for the hosts.
Eintracht Frankfurt brushed aside Paderborn 4-0 and Hamburg SV are hovering just above the relegation zone after having goalkeeper Jaroslav Drobny sent off in the 19th minute of their 3-0 defeat at Hoffenheim. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)
