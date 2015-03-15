BERLIN, March 15 Kevin de Bruyne set second-placed VfL Wolfsburg on their way to an easy 3-0 Bundesliga win over lowly Freiburg on Sunday which moved them closer to a place in the Champions League next season.

The Wolves strengthened their grip on second spot with 53 points from 25 games although they remained 11 behind runaway leaders Bayern Munich, who thumped Werder Bremen 4-0 away on Saturday.

Wolfsburg showed no signs of fatigue following their Europa League win over Inter Milan on Thursday as Josuha Guilavogui was foiled by goalkeeper Roman Buerki and Bas Dost prodded over from a tight angle early on.

The pressure paid off in the 19th minute when De Bruyne fired Wolfsburg in front with his ninth league goal of the season after Marc Torrejon failed to clear the ball.

Ricardo Rodriguez, De Bruyne and Bas Dost all missed chances to increase Wolfsburg's lead before the half hour.

The hosts had to wait until the last 15 minutes to put the game to bed with Belgium's De Bruyne involved in both goals.

Wolfsburg were awarded a penalty in the 79th minute when Buerki fouled De Bruyne and Ricardo Rodriguez sent his fellow Swiss the wrong way from the spot.

De Bruyne then laid the third on a plate for Maximilian Arnold six minutes later.

Freiburg, 17th in the 18-team table, remained stuck in the relegation zone with 22 points. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Toby Davis)