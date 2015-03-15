(Updates with Gladbach win)

BERLIN, March 15 Kevin De Bruyne set VfL Wolfsburg on the way to an easy 3-0 Bundesliga win over lowly Freiburg on Sunday that moved them closer to a place in the Champions League next season.

The Wolves strengthened their grip on second spot with 53 points from 25 games, nine clear of Borussia Moenchengladbach who went back into third place with an equally straightforward 2-0 victory over Hanover 96 in Sunday's other game.

Wolfsburg remained 11 points behind runaway leaders Bayern Munich who thumped Werder Bremen 4-0 on Saturday.

The Wolves showed no signs of fatigue following their Europa League triumph over Inter Milan on Thursday as Josuha Guilavogui was foiled by goalkeeper Roman Buerki and Bas Dost prodded the ball over from a tight angle early on.

The pressure paid off in the 19th minute when De Bruyne fired the hosts in front with his ninth league goal of the season after Marc Torrejon had failed to clear.

Ricardo Rodriguez, De Bruyne and Dost then missed chances to increase Wolfsburg's lead before the half hour.

They had to wait until the last 12 minutes to put the game to bed with Belgium's De Bruyne involved in both goals.

Wolfsburg were awarded a penalty in the 78th minute when Buerki fouled De Bruyne and Rodriguez sent his fellow Swiss the wrong way from the spot.

De Bruyne then laid the third on a plate for Maximilian Arnold six minutes later.

Second from bottom Freiburg remained stuck in the relegation zone with 22 points.

Patrick Herrmann scored both goals as Gladbach moved back into the top three positions that earn a Champions League group stage place.

Herrmann turned in Thorgan Hazard's cross two minutes before halftime as the Foals were rewarded for their first-half dominance, and he was also left with an easy task of tapping in Max Kruse's square ball in the 75th minute to complete the win.

Hanover, who have not won since the winter break, were left in 13th place and only four points clear of the relegation playoff spot. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Toby Davis)