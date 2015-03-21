* Bellarabi keeps up Leverkusen run

* Dortmund sweep past Hanover 3-2

* Stuttgart land first win in 10 games (Recasts with Leverkusen victory)

BERLIN, March 21 A smart finish by Karim Bellarabi helped Bayer Leverkusen record their fourth Bundesliga victory in a row on Saturday, a 1-0 win at Schalke 04 lifting them to third in the table.

Germany international Bellarabi scored his 11th league goal of the campaign in the 35th minute when he cut inside and cleverly drilled the ball in from a tight angle.

"I think everyone thought I would cut the ball back into the middle but I just decided to go for it," he told reporters. "We knew if we won today we would be exactly where we would want to be in the table."

Leverkusen, eliminated on penalties from the Champions League round of 16 by Atletico Madrid this week, have 45 points, one ahead of Borussia Moenchengladbach and six in front of Schalke in the race for a Champions League spot.

"It's fantastic to be that focused after Tuesday's game," said coach Roger Schmidt. "The last few weeks have shown that we are resilient."

Schalke, also knocked out of the Champions League in midweek, were more aggressive in the second half following the introduction of Kevin-Prince Boateng who twice went close to an equaliser.

Leverkusen were lucky not to concede a penalty after a blatant Roberto Hilbert handball before Bellarabi missed a good opportunity when he charged through and fired wide with only keeper Timon Wellenreuther to beat in the 83rd minute.

Schalke have won just one of their last six matches to leave Roberto Di Matteo's team stuck in fifth place on 39 points.

DORTMUND DELIGHT

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice as last season's runners-up won 3-2 at Hanover 96 to claim their first victory in three Bundesliga games.

Dortmund bounced back from their Champions League exit to Juventus in the week as they moved up to 10th on 33 points, five behind Augsburg who are sixth and occupy the last automatic Europa League qualifying position.

The visitors went ahead with their first goal in four matches when Aubameyang netted his 11th league goal of the season in the 19th minute.

Lars Stindl levelled from close range before Hanover went down to 10 men early in the second half when Leonardo Bittencourt received his marching orders for a second booking.

Shinji Kagawa tapped Leverkusen back in front before setting up Gabon international Aubameyang to make it 3-1 with a diving header.

Stindl was again on target in the 82nd minute and Dortmund held on despite a nervous finale.

Bottom club VfB Stuttgart came back from a goal down to stun Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 thanks to a Daniel Ginczck double, their first victory in 10 games pulling them within two points of the safety zone.

Leaders Bayern Munich, 11 points clear at the top, host Gladbach on Sunday while second-placed VfL Wolfsburg travel to Mainz 05. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)