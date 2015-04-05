BERLIN, April 5 Schalke 04's hopes of a top four Bundesliga finish receded further after a goalless draw at Augsburg on Sunday.

The Gelsenkirchen club, without a win in three league games, remain in fifth place on 40 points, eight behind Bayer Leverkusen in fourth and one ahead of Augsburg, with seven matches left in the season.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar had Schalke's best chance eight minutes after the break when Tranquillo Barnetta won the ball and fed the Dutch striker whose shot was parried by keeper Marwin Hitz.

Augsburg's Raul Bobadilla twice tried his luck with curling free kicks that flew just over the bar as the hosts upped the tempo late in the game.

Leaders Bayern Munich are 10 points clear after beating Borussia Dortmund 1-0 on Saturday with Robert Lewandowski scoring against his former club.

Second-placed VfL Wolfsburg, on 57, beat VfB Stuttgart 3-1 with defender Ricardo Rodriguez scoring twice with Borussia Moenchengladbach a further seven behind in third after crushing Hoffenheim 4-1. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)