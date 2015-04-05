* Schalke drop eight points off Champions League spots

* Hertha win to edge closer to safety (Updates with quotes, Hertha victory)

By Karolos Grohmann

BERLIN, April 5 Schalke 04's hopes of a top four Bundesliga finish receded further after a 0-0 draw at Augsburg on Sunday left them without a victory for a third straight league game.

The Gelsenkirchen club remain in fifth place on 40 points, eight behind Bayer Leverkusen in fourth and one ahead of Augsburg, with seven matches left in the season.

"Our position now is obviously not easy," Schalke coach Roberto Di Matteo told reporters. "We are disappointed not to have won. We must now try to get as many points as possible. We have to beat Freiburg next week to stay in the running."

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar had Schalke's best chance eight minutes after the break when Tranquillo Barnetta won the ball and fed the Dutch striker whose shot was parried by keeper Marwin Hitz.

Augsburg's Raul Bobadilla twice tried his luck with curling free kicks that flew just over the bar as the hosts upped the tempo late in the game.

Hertha Berlin took a big step towards staying up thanks to a 2-0 win over relegation rivals Paderborn with Valentin Stocker opening the scoring on the rebound after a free kick was saved midway through the second half.

Nico Schulz added a second goal with a fine volley in the 88th, as the Berliners, unbeaten in their last five matches, moved up to 11th on 32 points with the East Westphalian club anchored second from bottom in 17th place on 24.

Leaders Bayern Munich are 10 points clear after beating Borussia Dortmund 1-0 on Saturday with Robert Lewandowski scoring against his former club.

Second-placed VfL Wolfsburg, on 57 points, beat VfB Stuttgart 3-1 after defender Ricardo Rodriguez scored twice, with Borussia Moenchengladbach a further seven behind in third after crushing Hoffenheim 4-1. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer and Ken Ferris)