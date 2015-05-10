BERLIN May 10 Forward Bas Dost scored twice as VfL Wolfsburg eased past struggling Paderborn 3-1 on Sunday to secure a spot in next season's Champions League group stage after making sure of a top-three finish with two matches to spare.

The Dutchman, who took his league tally to 16 goals, 14 of which since the start of the year, tapped in twice at the far post after Timm Klose's header gave the visitors the lead as they ended a three-game league run without a win.

Paderborn, in 17th place, scored a late goal through Lukas Rupp's powerful shot.

Wolfsburg, who last played in Europe's premier club competition after winning the 2009 Bundesliga title, can also clinch the German Cup when they take on Borussia Dortmund in the final later this month.

The Wolves are second on 65 points, two ahead of Borussia Moenchengladbach, and seven ahead of fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern Munich, who have already secured the title, lost 1-0 to Augsburg on Saturday for their fourth defeat in a row in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola's team face Barcelona in their Champions League semi-final second leg next week. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)