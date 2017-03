Aug 1 Brondby have agreed to sell Finland goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky to Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt for around 15 million Danish crowns($2.21 million), the Copenhagen side said on their website on Saturday.

Bratislava-born Hradecky, 25, made his international debut in 2010 while playing for Brondby's Danish rivals Esbjerg.

He moved to Brondby in 2013 and has established himself as Finland's number one, winning 21 caps.

He is negotiating personal terms with the German club who finished ninth in the Bundesliga last season.

($1 = 6.7934 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)