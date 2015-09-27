BERLIN, Sept 27 Eintracht Frankfurt forward Alexander Meier scored his fourth goal of the season but it was not enough to carry them past Hertha Berlin who snatched a late 1-1 draw on Sunday.

The result lifted Eintracht to 10th spot on nine points, two behind Hertha, who dropped to sixth.

The 32-year-old Meier, last season's Bundesliga top scorer, came back from injury two weeks ago, scoring a hat-trick in the win over Cologne after undergoing knee surgery in April.

His 22nd-minute close-range effort put the hosts ahead with their first goal in three matches.

They came close to scoring another when Marc Stendera rattled the bar with a 25-metre missile after Hertha had also hit the woodwork early in the game.

Eintracht kept up the pressure in the second half and substitute Luc Castaignos should have done much better but fired wildly over the bar from three metres out after chasing down a deep cross.

They were punished for failing to convert their chances when Vladimir Darida benefited from a deflection near the box in the 82nd minute to charge through and slot past keeper Lukas Hradecky in Hertha's first chance of the second half.

Leaders Bayern Munich are five points clear at the top with 21 points after easing past Mainz 05 3-0 on Saturday with two goals from Robert Lewandowski.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund play Darmstadt 98 later on Sunday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)