* Aubameyang sets record for scoring in first seven matches

* Frankfurt's Meier on target in Hertha draw (Releads with Borussia Dortmund win)

BERLIN, Sept 27 Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice against Darmstadt 98 on Sunday to become the only player in Bundesliga history to score in the first seven matches of the season but a late Aytac Sulu goal spoiled his afternoon as the visitors rescued a 2-2 draw.

Gabon international Aubameyang drilled in from close range in the 63rd minute to cancel out an early Marcel Heller goal for the visitors and quickly added another goal eight minutes later to take his season's tally to nine.

But a 90th minute equaliser from Sulu after Dortmund failed to clear the ball in the box stunned the 80,000 crowd in the Signal Iduna Park with Dortmund having now failed to win their last two matches after kicking off the season with five victories on the trot.

The Ruhr valley club have 17 points, four points behind leaders Bayern Munich, who won on Saturday, and one ahead of third-placed Schalke 04.

Bayern and Dortmund will meet in a mouthwatering derby next week where Aubameyang will be up against Bayern's in-form striker Robert Lewandowski, who has netted seven goals in his last two matches and 10 in the league so far.

Promoted Darmstadt rose to ninth on 10 points.

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Alexander Meier scored his fourth goal of the season but it was not enough to beat Hertha Berlin who snatched a late 1-1 draw.

The result lifted Eintracht to 10th spot on nine points, two behind Hertha who dropped to sixth.

The 32-year-old Meier, last season's Bundesliga top scorer, came back from injury two weeks ago, scoring a hat-trick in the win over Cologne after having knee surgery in April.

His 22nd-minute close-range effort put the hosts ahead with their first goal in three matches.

They came close to scoring another when Marc Stendera rattled the bar with a 25-metre missile after Hertha had also hit the woodwork early in the game.

Eintracht kept up the pressure in the second half and substitute Luc Castaignos should have done much better but fired wildly over the bar from three metres out after chasing down a deep cross.

They were punished for failing to convert their chances when Vladimir Darida benefited from a deflection near the box in the 82nd minute to charge through and slot past keeper Lukas Hradecky with Hertha's first chance of the second half. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris)