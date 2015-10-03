* Gladbach coach Schubert makes it three wins in a row

* Wolfsburg without a win in four games

* Ingolstadt win first home game (Adds quotes, details)

BERLIN, Oct 3 Borussia Moenchengladbach scored two goals in four minutes late in the second half to stun VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 on Saturday and make it three wins in a row under interim coach Andre Schubert after a five-game losing start to the season.

Havard Nordtveit volleyed in to put the hosts ahead in the 75th minute and Ibrahima Traore doubled the advantage. Wolfsburg, last season's runners-up, have failed to win any of their last three league games and four matches in all competitions after their 2-1 loss at Manchester United in the Champions League.

"What the team has been delivering in these intense days is sensational," Schubert, whose team narrowly lost to Manchester City 2-1 in the Champions League, told reporters.

"We invested physically a lot in this game. I am proud that we were the deserved winners again and I am enjoying the work with the team which has worked very well."

Gladbach, who hit the post in the first half through Lars Stindl, were more aggressive throughout while a lacklustre Wolfsburg looked tired following Wednesday's defeat in Manchester.

Things did not improve for the Wolves in the second half with coach Dieter Hecking sent to the stands for dissent in the 74th minute.

Seconds later the stadium erupted in wild celebration as Raffael powered down the wing and crossed for Norwegian Nordtveit, who volleyed in from 15 metres giving Wolfsburg keeper Diego Benaglio no chance.

Gladbach struck again when Stindl's defence-splitting pass sent Traore through to slot home.

Schubert became the first Gladbach coach to win his opening three Bundesliga matches in charge and they climbed to 13th on nine points. Wolfsburg dropped to seventh on 12 points.

"At the moment we are not in the form we want to be in," Wolfsburg coach dieter Hecking said.

"You could see in the game that both sides were tired from the past few days. We tried to control the game through possession but at the moment we seem to be lacking the necessary tempo."

Vedad Ibisevic scored twice in two minutes in Hertha Berlin's 3-0 victory over Hamburg SV which lifted them to fourth place on 14 points with the striker taking his season's tally to four.

Promoted Ingolstadt continued their fine start with a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt for their first home victory in the Bundesliga and joined Hertha on 14 points.

Hanover 96 moved off the bottom of the table with their first win of the season, edging past Werder Bremen 1-0 courtesy of Salif Sane's 55th-minute strike.

Struggling VfB Stuttgart snatched a 2-2 draw at Hoffenheim after Timo Werner's 90th-minute equaliser.

The top three teams are in action on Sunday with leaders Bayern Munich hosting Borussia Dortmund, who are four points behind in second place. Schalke 04, third on 16, take on Cologne. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ed Osmond)