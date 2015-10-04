BERLIN Oct 4 Schalke 04 missed the chance to move into second place following a 3-0 defeat by visitors Cologne on Sunday, a result that ended their four-game winning streak in the Bundesliga.

Frenchman Anthony Modeste latched on to a fine Leonardo Bittencourt cross and drilled in on the stroke of halftime for his sixth goal of the campaign with Schalke maintaining control of the game but with problems going past a tight defence.

With the hosts desperately looking for an equaliser and having missed several good chances, Cologne struck again in the 79th minute with Yannick Gerhardt shrugging off two markers to fire a low shot past keeper Ralf Faehrmann.

Simon Zoller made sure of the three points and Schalke's first home defeat of the season, five minutes later, lifting Cologne to fifth place on 14 points, two behind third-placed Schalke.

Champions Bayern Munich, four points clear at the top, host second-placed Borussia Dortmund while Bayer Leverkusen entertain Augsburg later on Sunday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)