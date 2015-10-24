BERLIN Oct 24 Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben sparkled on his comeback from injury after almost two months, scoring the champions' first goal in a 4-0 demolition of Cologne on Saturday for their 1,000th victory in the Bundesliga that put them 10 points clear at the top.

Dutchman Robben, out since Sept. 3 when he was injured in the Netherlands' 1-0 loss to Iceland in a Euro 2016 qualifier, slotted in from close range after a back heel from Robert Lewandowski.

Chile international Arturo Vidal drilled in from Kingsley Coman's darting run and cutback as the Bavarians extended their record-breaking start to the season to 10 wins in 10 games.

Bundesliga top scorer Lewandowski then got on to the score sheet himself with a glancing header in the 62nd minute, after Douglas Costa whipped in a free kick, taking his league tally to 13 goals in 10 games.

Thomas Mueller added their fourth goal with a well-taken penalty as Bayern moved to 30 points, with second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who are on 20, in action on Sunday.

Comeback kings Bayer Leverkusen, who scored twice in the final minutes to rescue a 4-4 draw against AS Roma in the Champions League this week, needed only two minutes to overturn a 1-3 deficit and then scored a winner in the 89th with Admir Mehmedi to beat VfB Stuttgart 4-3.

The win lifted Leverkusen to fifth on 17 points.

Anthony Ujah struck twice as Werder Bremen crushed hosts Mainz 05 3-1 for their first three points in six matches to move up to 14th on 10. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)