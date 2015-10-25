BERLIN Oct 25 Borussia Dortmund crushed bottom-placed Augsburg 5-1 on Sunday, with a hat-trick from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, to cut the gap with leaders Bayern Munich back to seven points.

The Gabon international, who has now 13 goals in 10 matches and is joint top of the scorers' list with Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich, grabbed two goals late in the game after also putting them in the lead in the 18th minute.

Marco Reus, continuing his revival after an injury-hit season start, struck twice, including two minutes after Aubayemang's first goal to take his tally to five goals.

Augsburg, in last place on five points, briefly cut the deficit early in the second half with their first chance of the game when Raul Bobadilla headed in a corner.

But Aubameyang, who also scored a hat-trick in the Europa League at FK Qabala in midweek, restored their three-goal lead in the 85th, slipping in to turn an Adrian Ramos shot into the net and then chipped in his third goal in stoppage time for a hat-trick.

Bayern are on a maximum 30 points after crushing Cologne 4-0 on Saturday for their record-extending 10th win in 10 league games with Dortmund in second place on 23.

Schalke 04, in third place on 19 points, take on Borussia Moenchengladbach later in the only other match on Sunday.