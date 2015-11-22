BERLIN Nov 22 A single effort on target which was provided by the opposition was enough to give Hertha Berlin a 1-0 win over bottom-of-the-table Hoffenheim in a Bundesliga match played in a driving snowstorm on Sunday.

There was not a flake in sight at kickoff but conditions changed dramatically as heavy snow began to fall at the Olympiastadion.

Within minutes the markings on the pitch had disappeared, players were slithering around the field and the white ball was exchanged for an orange one.

Amid the chaos, Hertha took the lead on the half hour with their only effort on target of the whole game when Hoffenheim's hapless Eugen Polanski inadvertently headed Marvin Plattenhardt's free kick into his own goal.

Goalkeeper Oliver Baumann clawed the ball away but goal-line technology indicated that it had crossed the line.

Conditions improved in the second half after helpers swept the snow off the field and Hoffenheim, who had not scored or conceded a goal in their first two games under new coach Huub Stevens, took control.

Kevin Volland miscued from a good position, Eduardo Vargas went close with a header and Hertha's John Brooks nearly scored an own goal as Hoffenheim pressed for an equaliser in the last 15 minutes.

Hertha are fourth with 23 points from 13 games while Hoffenheim have a paltry eight, including only one win, at the bottom. Titleholders Bayern Munich are the runaway leaders with 37 points, eight clear of Borussia Dortmund. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Toby Davis)