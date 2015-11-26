Nov 26 Borussia Moenchengladbach's Bundesliga has so far been the ultimate rollercoaster with the Foals losing the opening five matches but dropping just two points in the next eight games to shoot up the table in sensational style.

When they take on struggling Hoffenheim on Saturday they are favourites to extend their winning run since coach Andre Schubert took over, having won seven of their eight league games under the 44-year-old and drawing the other one.

Schubert's magic touch also rubbed off in the Champions League with already-eliminated Gladbach crushing Sevilla 4-2 on Wednesday for their first ever win in the competition.

Gladbach have every right to be brimming with confidence when they travel to the bottom-placed Bundesliga club on Saturday, having risen from last place in late September to fifth, a mere two points behind VfL Wolfsburg.

"Our goal for the season is to finish in the single digit places," sports director Max Eberl told reporters this week. "We want to be able to be in those interesting spots. We got a bit derailed by the way we started our season but we are back on track."

Gladbach staged their spectacular comeback despite a string of injuries with winger Patrick Hermann and defender Martin Stranzl out for months.

They could also be without midfielder Ibrahima Traore who picked up a thigh muscle injury on Wednesday and had to be taken off but even that would be unlikely to slow them down.

"It was at times a pleasure to see how the team stepped on the gas," Schubert said after their entertaining win over Sevilla with attacking Gladbach having gone 3-0 and 4-1 up before a stoppage time penalty by the Spaniards.

"Always looking for the way forward and charging into the opponent," he said.

It will not be much different against struggling Hoffenheim, still without a home win this season.

The hosts, who brought in experienced coach Huub Stevens in late October to help rescue their season after sacking Markus Gisdol, have not won any of their last six league matches.

Dutchman Stevens looks to have at least brought some stability, drawing twice and losing once since his Oct. 26 appointment.

"We are currently missing the feeling of victory," said Hoffenheim's Eugen Polanski. "That's the key point. It is not that we have forgotten how to play football. Everybody will need to think about their role, work as a team. Only positive energy leads to positive results."

Leaders Bayern Munich, on 37 points, host Hertha Berlin while second-placed Borussia Dortmund, eight points behind, take on VfB Stuttgart. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)