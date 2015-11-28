BERLIN Nov 28 Unbeaten Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich opened up an 11-point gap at the top after goals from Thomas Mueller and Kingsley Coman eased them past Hertha Berlin 2-0 on Saturday, their 13th win in 14 league games.

The champions, looking for a record fourth straight Bundesliga title, are on 40 points and, with three games left, will go into next month's winter break in top spot if second-placed Borussia Dortmund, on 29, fail to beat VfB Stuttgart on Sunday.

Bayern, looking fresh after their midweek 4-0 mauling of Olympiakos in the Champions League to reach the knockout stage, struck twice late in the first half with Germany international Mueller nodding in from a Medhi Benatia header in the 34th minute to take his league goal tally to 13 in 14 matches.

Frenchman Coman added another four minutes before halftime after Robert Lewandowski had hit the woodwork.

The Poland striker Lewandowski also had a golden chance to score in the 53rd minute, having been left unmarked in front of goal but was betrayed by his poor first touch.

Bayern's domination can be gauged by the fact they enjoyed 70 percent possession and had 24 shots on goal to Hertha's four.

Fabian Johnson scored twice, including an 87th minute equaliser to rescue a 3-3 draw for Borussia Moenchengladbach against Hoffenheim and maintain coach Andre Schubert's unbeaten run after nine games. Gladbach are fourth on 23 points, one behind VfL Wolfsburg, who take on Augsburg on Sunday.

Hamburg SV won 3-1 at Werder Bremen in their northern derby. The visitors were two up midway through the first half with goals from Ivo Ilicevic and Michael Gregoritsch before Werder's Anthony Ujah pulled a goal back after the break and Nicolai Mueller sealed Hamburg's victory in the 68th minute. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ian Chadband)