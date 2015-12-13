BERLIN Dec 13 Brazilian Caiuby fired home a stoppage-time volley to give struggling Augsburg a 2-1 victory over Schalke 04 on Sunday that lifted them out of the relegation zone and piled more misery on their free-falling opponents.

Hong Jeong-ho gave Augsburg the lead when he backheeled a Dominic Kohr shot into the net in the 34th minute, before Schalke levelled in the 70th with a well-worked goal from Sead Kolasinac, his first in the Bundesliga.

Caiuby, however, scored in stoppage time with a left-footed volley following a poor clearance from Benedikt Hoewedes to secure a second consecutive Bundesliga victory for Augsburg, who were buoyed by reaching the last 32 of the Europa League in midweek.

Augsburg moved up to 13th in the table on 16 points while Schalke, who have won just one in their last seven, dropped to eighth on 24.

Leaders Bayern Munich will be top going into the winter break after beating Ingolstadt 2-0 on Saturday to move up to 43 points. Second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who are eight points behind, take on Eintracht Frankfurt later on Sunday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)