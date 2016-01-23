BERLIN Jan 23 VfB Stuttgart fought back from a goal down to beat Cologne 3-1 on Saturday and pick up where they had left off before the winter break for a second successive win in the Bundesliga that lifted them out of the relegation zone.

Daniel Didavi and Timo Werner struck either side of the break after Anthony Modeste's 19th-minute penalty had put the hosts ahead.

Captain Christian Gentner secured the three points with an 84th-minute goal and Stuttgart are 14th place on 18 points as the league resumed following the one-month break.

Surprise packages Hertha Berlin were held to a goalless draw by Augsburg and stayed in third place on 33 points.

New Hanover 96 striker Hugo Almeida scored on his comeback to the Bundesliga after five years but it was not enough, with visitors Darmstadt 98 coming from a goal down to snatch a 2-1 win thanks to two goals from Sandro Wagner.

It was also a losing debut for Hanover coach Thomas Schaaf, who took over during the winter break, with the team in last place on 14 points.

Leaders Bayern Munich are on 49 following Friday's 2-1 win over Hamburg SV, with second-placed Borussia Dortmund, on 38, travelling to Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Saturday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)