BERLIN Jan 30 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice in the final 13 minutes to earn Borussia Dortmund a nerve-wracking 2-0 victory over visitors Ingolstadt on Saturday and cut the gap on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich to five points.

The 2015 African player of the year rose high to connect with a Lukasz Piszczek cross and beautifully time his header after Dortmund were frustrated by a tight Ingolstadt defence for much of the game.

The league's leading scorer added a late second with a diagonal shot to take his league goal tally to 20 and lift Dortmund to 44 points. Bayern, on 49, play Hoffenheim on Sunday

The hosts had possession and chances galore but struggled against the second-best defence in the Bundesliga.

Without playmaker Ilkay Guendogan and winger Marco Reus who were both sidelined due to a virus infection, Dortmund laid siege in the second half but had to wait until the 77th for Gabon international Aubameyang to come to the rescue.

Minutes earlier Mats Hummels was lucky not to have scored a spectacular own goal when he kicked the ball into his own net from about 35 metres, out only to have it ruled out because of a foul by Ingolstadt's Alfredo Morales.

Javier Hernandez also struck twice as Bayer Levekusen climbed back to fourth after beating bottom-placed Hanover 96 3-0.

Stefan Kiessling gave them the lead on the stroke of halftime before Mexican Hernandez converted a 62nd-minute penalty and he struck again in the 87th with his 12th goal of the season.

Leverkusen are on 31 points, three behind third-placed Hertha Berlin, who squandered a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Werder Bremen.

Schalke 04 bounced back from last week's loss to Werder to ease past Darmstadt 98 2-0 with goals from Max Meyer and talented Leroy Sane.

The Ruhr valley club are in fifth place on 30 points. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)