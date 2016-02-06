BERLIN Feb 6 Borussia Dortmund gave Bayern Munich a chance to extend their lead on top of the Bundesliga after the second-placed club settled for a drab 0-0 draw at Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Dortmund, on 45 points and seven behind Bayern who take on Bayer Leverkusen later on Saturday, were lacking their attacking form of recent weeks despite the return of midfielder Marco Reus and playmaker Ilkay Guendogan.

Surprise package Hertha, third on 35, refused to buckle and came agonisingly close to snatching a winner when Salomon Kalou fired narrowly wide after a quick break 13 minutes from time.

Schalke 04 made it two wins in a row when they beat VfL Wolfsburg 3-0 to move up to fourth spot on 33 points with Dutch striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar grabbing the lead in the 24th minute.

Talented 22-year-old German youth international Johannes Geis curled a free kick over the wall and into the net 11 minutes later and substitute Alessandro Schoepf completed their win with a fine shot from 18 metres three minutes from time.

The Wolves, last season's runners-up and German Cup winners, are now without a win in their last seven league games stretching back to November and have dropped to eighth place.

VfB Suttgart made it four wins in a row when they crushed struggling Eintracht Frankfurt 4-2 to move further away from the relegation zone they had occupied for much of the season and into 11th place on 24 points.

Both teams were left with 10 players after Stuttgart scorer Daniel Didavi was given his marching orders for a second booking in the 67th minute while Eintracht Frankfurt's Carlos Zambrano was sent off eight minutes later. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)