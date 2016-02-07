(Updates with Darmstadt win over Hoffenheim)

BERLIN Feb 7 Hamburg SV were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Cologne in the Bundesliga on Sunday, stretching their winless streak to six league matches and pushing them closer to the drop zone.

Hamburg, who needed a relegation playoff to stay up in the past two seasons, have taken two points from their last six matches. They have lost four of them and are in 13th place on 23 points, four above the playoff spot.

Their last home win was in November.

Cologne, ninth on 26 points, got their break four minutes before halftime when Hamburg's Johan Djourou tried to dribble past Simon Zoller, who won the ball and fired into the net without hesitation.

Hamburg equalised two minutes after halftime, Nicolai Mueller charging through and beating keeper Timo Horn with a stunning left-foot shot from the edge of the box.

Cologne then forced two superb saves from Rene Adler, who tipped Marcel Risse's free-kick onto the bar in the 66th. They had earlier hit the woodwork with an Anthony Modeste header.

Promoted Darmstadt 98 moved up to 11th with a 2-0 win at Hoffenheim, who are languishing in 17th place having won once at home all season.

Leaders Bayern Munich are eight points clear after drawing 0-0 at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, with second-placed Borussia Dortmund, on 45, playing out a goalless draw at Hertha Berlin. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin and Ken Ferris)