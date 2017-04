BERLIN Feb 13 Borussia Dortmund kept up the chase on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich when a moment of inspiration from Henrikh Mkhitaryan secured a 1-0 with over stubborn Hanover 96 on Saturday.

At the other end of the table, Julian Nagelsmann, at 28 the Bundesliga's youngest-ever coach, made his debut on the Hoffenheim bench and watched his side draw 1-1 at Werder Bremen in a crunch relegation battle.

Bayer Leverkusen moved into third when they came from behind to beat Darmstadt 2-1 and Hertha Berlin lost 2-0 at Stuttgart.

Second-placed Dortmund are five points behind champions Bayern, who visit Augsburg on Sunday. Leverkusen are a further 13 points behind in third, ahead of Hertha on goal difference. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)