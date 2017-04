BERLIN, March 2 Mainz 05 scored a shock 2-1 victory at Bayern Munich on Wednesday, handing the Bundesliga leaders their first defeat for almost three months.

Jhon Cordoba snatched the winner for the visitors in the 86th minute.

Borussia Dortmund closed the gap at the top to five points as they beat SV Darmstadt 98 2-0 ahead of the second-placed club's meeting with Bayern on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen lost 4-1 at home to Werder Bremen while relegation-threatened Hoffenheim sank Augsburg 2-1 with Mark Uth grabbing the 81st-minute winner. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)