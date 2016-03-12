BERLIN, March 12 Borussia Moenchengladbach moved back into the Bundesliga top four on Saturday as a stunning goal from Raffael helped them beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0.

The Brazilian curled his shot in from 30 metres after keeper Lukas Hradecky tried to clear the ball but instead sent it straight into the path of the striker.

Lars Stindl had put the hosts ahead and youngster Mahmoud Dahoud added a third goal in the 79th minute as Gladbach climbed above Schalke 04 into fourth place on 42 points, three behind Hertha Berlin, who are third.

Frankfurt, who handed new coach Niko Kovac a losing debut, remained in the relegation playoff spot on 24 points, the same as 17th-placed Hoffenheim, who showed signs of life in the relegation battle with a 1-0 surprise win over Champions League quarter-finalists VfL Wolfsburg.

Last season's Bundesliga runners-up Wolfsburg lost further ground in their quest for a top-four finish and stay seventh.

Leaders Bayern Munich can provisionally extend their advantage to eight points if they beat Werder Bremen later on Saturday, with Borussia Dortmund, in second place, hosting in-form Mainz 05 on Sunday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Martyn Herman)